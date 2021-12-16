EBRD to lend EUR 37.9 mln for windfarm construction in Poland

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will grant loans of up to PLN 175 million (EUR 37.9 million) for the construction of two wind farms in Poland that will have a total capacity of 63.1 MW, EBRD has written in a press release.

The EBRD financing will cover half of a larger loan package for wind farms located in Grajewo in the Podlasie province, (north-eastern Poland) and Sulmierzyce, in the Wielkopolskie province (central-western Poland). Both farms are owned by DIF Capital Partners, a private markets fund manager.

DNB ASA is the commercial lender that will be involved in the wind farm construction process.