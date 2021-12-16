Poland reports its first Omicron case

Leszek Szymański/PAP

The first confirmed case of Covid-19 caused by the Omicron variant has been detected in Poland, the health ministry has announced.

The epidemic inspectorate (Sanepid) in Katowice, southern Poland, found the mutation in a sample taken from a 30-year-old Lesotho citizen, deputy health minister Waldemar Kraska told the Sejm, the lower house of parliament.

“The patient is in an isolation room and feels well,” the health ministry wrote on Twitter, adding that Chief Sanitary Inspector “took all the necessary actions.”