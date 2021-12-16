We hope for diplomatic negotiations with Russia: Ukrainian president

“We only have one type of response in case of an escalation of the conflict by Russia,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on Thursday at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels. At the same time, he expressed his hope that “the diplomatic format of the negotiations will eventually prevail.”

“Most European leaders understand and support Ukraine’s position. The price [of the potential conflict’s escalation] will be very high even though nobody wants any victims,” he pointed out.

As the president noted, “at the same time we believe that the diplomatic format of the negotiations will eventually prevail.”

Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General, noted that the concentration of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine “has no justification.”

During the meeting with @jensstoltenberg, we discussed the situation in the east of ���� and in the temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as deepening cooperation between ���� and @NATO. Grateful to @jensstoltenberg for the Alliance’s solidarity with ����. pic.twitter.com/qebSGOaya1

— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 16, 2021

“It is provocative, destabilising and poses a threat to security in Europe. We urge Russia to return to diplomacy, de-escalate the situation and respect Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he appealed.

Substantive meeting with President @ZelenskyyUa to address #Russia’s military build-up. Moscow must return to diplomacy & respect #Ukraine’s sovereignty & territorial integrity. #NATO stands with Ukraine. All countries have the right to choose own security arrangements. pic.twitter.com/nSsoaxtEY6

— Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) December 16, 2021

“Any further aggression against Ukraine will have severe consequences and will cost [Russia] dearly,” Mr Stoltenberg stressed.

“We do not recognise Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea. Like all sovereign states, Ukraine has the right to defend itself. NATO will continue to lend practical support to you,” he told the Ukrainian president.