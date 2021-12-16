Two Polish soldiers wounded at Polish-Belarusian border

A “very aggressive” group of migrants continues its attempts at breaching the border in Czeremcha, reported the Border Guard, adding that the migrants managed to wound two Polish soldiers.

High Belarusian officer supervised November attacks on Polish border: official

A month has passed since the dramatic events at the Polish-Belarusian border crossing point in Kuźnica, when several thousand migrants attacked the…

see more

“The same group of migrants continues its attempts at breaching the border in Czeremcha. They are very aggressive and throw stones. This time they managed to hit two soldiers,” Corporal Anna Michalska, the spokesperson of the Border Guard, told the Polish Press Agency on Thursday.

Corporal Michalska said that Iraqi, Libian, Yemeni and Syrian citizens were among the aggressive group.

“A total of 40 people managed to illegally cross the border. They were apprehended and brought back to the border,” she said, adding that one of the two soldiers “had his face wounded, while the other incurred wounds to his knee. Medical services were summoned and the wounded hospitalised.” One of the soldiers has already returned to service.

Less serious incidents took place in Narewka, where 20 people intended to force their way into Poland through the border, and in Nowy Dwór, with 11 migrants attempted doing the same. Neither of the two groups succeeded.

“On December 15, 71 people tried crossing the border illegally,” the Border Guard wrote on Twitter. The Border Guard recorded nearly 40,000 attempts at illegal crossing of the Polish-Belarusian border. There were around 1,000 attempts as of the beginning of December, in November, 8.900, October — 17,500, September — 7,700, August — 3,500.

As of December 1 till March 1, 2022, staying on the territory adjacent to the border with Belarus is forbidden. A total of 115 localities of the Podlaskie and 68 of the Lubelskie provinces are found within that strip of land.

EU must impose new sanctions on Russia: Baltic, CEE countries’ leaders

“The European Union is being assaulted on multiple fronts by Russia and must unite behind new economic sanctions,” leaders of Baltic and central…

see more

Minsk sets eyes on Riga, redirects migrant flow

Meanwhile, the Lithuanian Border Guard reported that the situation on the Lithuanian-Belarusian border was stable. However, the number of migrants attempting to force their way from Belarus into Latvia is on the rise.

The head of the Lithuanian State Border Protection Service, Rustamas Liubajevas, told the Lithuanian public radio LRT on Thursday morning that the Lithuanian border guard was monitoring the situation not just on its own but also on its neighbours’ borders. He felt that the situation in Latvia was becoming ever-more dire. In the last 24 hours alone, migrants tried to breach the Latvian-Belarusian border nearly 70 times. As many as 80 attempts were thwarted on Wednesday.

“We are in constant contact with our Latvian colleagues. According to their estimates, migrants are delivered by Belarusian services from the Polish and even the Lithuanian border area,” Mr Liubajevas said. He saw that move as a desperate attempt at removing the migrants from Belarus as the regime in Minsk was exhausted by the situation on Belarus’ border with Lithuania and Poland.

According to Lithuanian experts, 3,000 to 7,000 Middle Eastern citizens could be remaining in Belarus.