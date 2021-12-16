You are here
Home > News > Poland against any additional EU tax says PM

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has stated that Poland is against the introduction of a new EU tax on households, but admitted that there was a strong lobby in the European Commission that supported such solution.

“There are some countries and a strong lobby in the European Commission that want to impose a new tax on households, on hot water and transport, namely, on petrol and fuels,” Morawiecki said before an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday.

“We believe that this is a bridge too far, and we want everybody to understand that this will be an additional burden on citizens,” the prime minister said. 


