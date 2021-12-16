Scholz vows solidarity with Poland in Belarus migrant crisis

Scholz was speaking ahead of Thursday's European Council meeting in Brussels.

FILIP SINGER/PAP/EPA

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has assured Poland of solidarity amid the ongoing hybrid attack on its border by Belarus.

“Today’s meeting will deal with important issues, especially the hybrid attack by Belarus on the European border. We have assured Poland of our solidarity. It is a really serious challenge (for Poland – PAP),” he said.

Scholz added that the EU will act together “to repel this attack and ensure that what this (Belarusian – PAP) regime has come up with fails.”

“The joint actions that we have taken so far are paying off. Many airlines no longer transport people to Belarus on such a scale, those who are instrumentalised for this purpose (hybrid attack – PAP). This is an important path that we should follow,” he added.

Poland has been struggling to stem a wave of migrants from the Belarusian side of the border for several months now. However, in recent days illegal entry attempts have become much more organised and have involved large numbers of migrants, often aided by Belarusian security services.