COVID-19: Sanitary authorities confirm first Omicron case in Poland

“The Sanitary and Epidemiological Station in Katowice confirmed the first case of coronavirus’ Omicron variant in Poland,” Deputy Health Minister Waldemar Kraska told the Lower House during the Health Commission’s Thursday meeting.

The announcement was confirmed by the Health Ministry, which tweeted that the mutation was identified in a sample extracted from a 30-year-old citizen of Lesotho.

“We confirm the detection of the Omicron variant by the Sanitary and Epidemiological Station in Katowice. The mutation has been identified in a sample extracted from a 30-year-old female Basotho. The patient was isolated and is feeling well. The Chief Sanitary Inspectorate [GIS] carried out necessary measures,” the Health Ministry tweeted.

The Omicron-infected Basotho was taking part in the IGF 2021 Digital Summit in Katowice, Poland. She has lodged alone and contacted two vaccinated people from Lesotho, the Health Ministry tweeted, adding that “during her stay at the summit, she was abiding by means of personal protection all the time.”

“While staying in the hotel, she ordered her meals on the phone and had them in her room. Being asymptomatic, she did the test prior to her departure from Poland,” the ministry tweeted.

Professor Krzysztof Pyrć was the first to report, via Twitter, the identification of the Omicron variant. This was soon after confirmed by Deputy Health Minister Waldemar Kraska.

WHO Secretary-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday that the variant was identified in 77 countries, adding that it was spreading “at speed we did not witness in any other previous variant” and added that it is likely that it is already all over the world.