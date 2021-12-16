EU must impose new sanctions on Russia: Baltic, CEE countries’ leaders

“The European Union is being assaulted on multiple fronts by Russia and must unite behind new economic sanctions,” leaders of Baltic and central European EU member states stressed on Thursday, ahead of the upcoming summit of the European Council, with Lithuania citing possible Russian military strikes from Belarus.

The warnings articulated by them were some of the most direct in recent weeks as the US and its NATO allies seek to deter any possible Russian attack on Ukraine and reduce Moscow’s margin for surprise.

“We really are facing a series of attacks. I see them all as associated,” Latvian Prime Minister Arturs Krišjānis Kariņš told journalists, listing Middle Eastern migrants sent by Belarus to EU borders, artificially high natural gas prices orchestrated by Moscow and Russian disinformation spread.

Today there are many topics on the table at #EUCO . The main one – regional security situation, including Belarus and developments on Ukraine’s border with Russia. Every country has the right to decide its own destiny. https://t.co/Fw0QQVpQWb

— Krišjānis Kariņš (@krisjaniskarins) December 16, 2021

While Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said any dispute with the Kremlin needed to be resolved by “peaceful means,” Russia’s Baltic neighbours tried to press home what they see as Moscow’s attempts to blur the line between peace and war.

As Gitanas Nauseda, the president of Lithuania, said after an EU summit with the participation of Ukraine and other former Soviet republics, “we are probably facing the most dangerous situation in the last 30 years.”

“I am talking about not only Ukraine but also the eastern flank of NATO,” he pointed out.

Great coordination meeting within #Baltic – #Nordic family & Ireland ahead of #EUCO. Exchanged views on most pressing issues – #Covid_19, energy prices, #migration, #Belarus, #Ukraine, #China. Looking forward to a fruitful debate with all 🇪🇺 leaders today! pic.twitter.com/nSy73eDhrb

— Gitanas Nausėda (@GitanasNauseda) December 16, 2021

“I am worried because of the military concentration [of the Russian army],” Janez Janša, the Prime Minister of Slovenia, said, adding that “there is no doubt that Russia is using military

power to make pressure.”

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki also addressed the matter.

“I am optimistic about the possibility of working out common conclusions,” he said after the summit of the European Council in Brussels, adding that the potential military aggression of Russia against Ukraine will meet the European Union’s reaction.

Ukraine is currently the main flashpoint between Russia and the West. According to the US reports, Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s borders, possibly in preparation for an invasion. The Kremlin assures that its actions are of a “defensive nature.”