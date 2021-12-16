Cyberpunk 2077 producer to pay off US investors, claims to be dropped

CD Projekt, Poland’s gaming giant and the producer of Cyberpunk 2077, has signed a Settlement Term Sheet — a document containing key conditions of an agreement with US investors who had sued the Polish company over allegedly false statements and hiding the fact that the game was nearly impossible to play on Xbox and Playstation consoles of older generation due to a staggering number of bugs.

Under the Settlement Term Sheet, CD Projekt and the Colonnade Insurance company are to pay USD 1.85 mln to the investors. In exchange, the plaintiffs will fully refrain from any claims against CD Projekt and members of its board.

“Concluding the agreement does not mean the company or other defendants plead guilty to anything, which is something that has also been confirmed in the agreement,” the developer wrote.

The Polish company said that it decided to conclude the agreement, taking into account the time and costs that would arise should the lawsuit in the US be continued, regardless of the court’s potential verdict.

Moreover, what convinced CD Project to the signing of the Settlement were also the insurance company’s approval of the key conditions of the agreement, the recommendation of a US law firm representing the company and other defendants and the common market praxis adopted in the US in similar lawsuits.

As a result of the agreement, CD Projekt, other defendants and plaintiffs will conclude a formal settlement, with the latter filing a motion for preliminary approval of the settlement to the court by January 13, 2022.

Bugging bugs

In December 2020 and January 2021, CD Projekt announced that legal action was brought collectively against it by a law firm acting in the name of a group of owners of US security papers indexed under OTGLY and OTGLF based on CD Projekt’s shares.

In May 2021, a court consolidated the complaints filed collectively in the US against the Polish company and singled out a leading plaintiff. Then all of the four filed complaints were supposed to be viewed as part of a single lawsuit.

The legal action was triggered by the release of faulty versions of the Cyberpunk 2077 game for Playstation. First Sony, the owner of Playstation, temporarily removed Cyberpunk 2077 from the console’s store, then Microsoft, the producer of Xbox, followed suit, leaving CD Projekt with little else to do but to return money to the gamers who purchased the bugged game.