Poland reports 22,097 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, 592 deaths

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 22,097 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 592 deaths over the past 24 hours to Thursday morning, against 24,266 cases reported on Wednesday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 23,963 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 24,275 recorded the day prior, including 2,130 patients on ventilators, against a total of 2,888 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 599,888 people are under quarantine. So far 3,361,528 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 44,848,389 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, with 20,756,179 people having been fully vaccinated, of whom 5,169,704 have also had a booster jab, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.