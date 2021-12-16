COVID-19: 22,097 new infections in Poland, active cases increasing

The Health Ministry announced 22,097 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 3,903,445 including 451,611 still active. The number of active cases increased from 447,413 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 592 new fatalities – 177 from COVID-19 alone and 415 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 90,306.

Photo: TVP World

According to the ministry, 599,888 people are quarantined and 3,361,528 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 451,611 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Thursday a total of 44,848,389 vaccine doses have been administered and 20,756,179 people have been fully vaccinated.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 2,130 out of 2,888 available.

Photo: TVP World

As of Thursday morning, as many as 272,560,340 coronavirus cases, 5,347,857 deaths and 244,973,534 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 51,290,979, India has the second most with 34,718,669 cases and Brazil third with 22,201,221.