Poland starts Covid-19 vaccinations for children

Grzegorz Michałowski/PAP

Around 135,000 vaccination dates have been registered for children aged 5-11 as Poland begins a Covid-19 jab rollout for the youngest age group on Thursday, the health minister said.

The European Commission has given the green light for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to be used to inoculate children against Covid-19 following a positive recommendation from the European Medicines Agency. However, the dose for the youngest group will be three times lower than the one for adults.

Adam Niedzielski told Polish Radio One on Thursday that the youngest group eligible for Covid shots consists of more than 2.5 million children. E-referral for vaccination for children aged 5-11 is issued automatically when the child turns five, he said.

At the same time, he pointed to the safety of vaccine administration to this group.

“There are practically no adverse vaccine reactions in children,” he said.

Children from 5 to 11 years of age should receive two doses at least 21 days apart.

For children with severely compromised immunity, three doses are recommended, with a booster shot at least 28 days after completing the two-dose schedule.