COVID-19: Vaccination of children aged 5-11 begins in Poland

Vaccination against COVID-19 for children aged 5 to 11 began on Thursday. It is performed with the Comirnaty vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech) with the use of a dose appropriate to the patient’s age. According to Wednesday’s data from the Ministry of Health, more than 100,000 children have been signed up by their parents.

Electronic referral for vaccination is issued automatically when the child turns 5 years old. Approved registration channels for vaccination include the 989 Helpline, e-Registration and vaccination centres.

The vaccination schedule is two-dose, with the recommended interval of at least 21 days between doses. For children with severely compromised immunity, a three-dose vaccination schedule is recommended.

Vaccination for children in this age group has also been introduced in other European countries, such as the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Portugal and Spain.

As of Thursday morning, a total of 44,616,673 vaccine doses have been administered in Poland and 20,730,782 its residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, constituting 54.6 percent of the country’s population. The cumulative uptake of full vaccination in the total population of the EU is 67.3 percent.

Authorities and experts recall that vaccination significantly reduces the symptoms of the disease and the risk of death.