Poland to take hard line against including heating, transport in ETS: PM

While the Thursday European Council summit of EU leaders in Brussels is to tackle the issue of growing energy prices, Poland has made it clear that it would take a hard line against the inclusion of heating and transport in the European Union Emissions Trading System (ETS).

Poland’s PM Mateusz Morawiecki, about to take part in the summit, said during a press conference that the current form of the ETS was not only detrimental to the economies of Poland and the EU, but it also resulted in an unprecedented spike in prices.

“We will continue to stress that any sort of reform is very needed here. At the same time, we will be protesting very loudly against the inclusion of heating systems, hot water and transport, i. e. fuels, in the ETS. We will do all to prevent the inclusion of these additional sectors of the economy,” the PM said.

The head of the Polish government added that Poland was continuously demanding the inclusion of nuclear energy and natural gas in the taxonomy of green financing in the EU.

“Some European countries wish to entirely abandon the possibility of financing nuclear and gas power plants. We want such a possibility to exist,” said the PM.

The extension of the ETS in such a way that it includes construction and road transport is envisaged by the European Commission’s Fit for 55 packages. PM Morawiecki said that Poland would not adopt the solutions included in the package as long as it is possible.

“We will build a coalition in order to prevent the inclusion of transport and households, in other words, heating, to [the ETS],” the PM said.