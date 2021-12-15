Russian, Chinese leaders consolidate ties, discuss European affairs

Russian president Vladimir Putin and the Chinese leader Xi Jinping held an online conversation about the current tensions in Europe. They also spoke about joint defence of their national interests “against interference of international forces.”

However, it has not been defined what the “international forces” are, which, under the supposed pretext of democracy and human rights, are to interfere in the internal affairs of China and Russia.

“President Putin emphasised that we are ready to start negotiations on this crucial issue regarding Russia’s security immediately and expressed hope that the US and NATO will react positively,” said Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov.

In turn, Xi Jinping assessed the important role of both nations in building a new kind of international relations and a common future for mankind. He also mentioned with approval Putin’s opposition to foreign attempts to divide China and Russia, backing him in attempts to obtain binding security guarantees for Russia from the West.

“This year in our relations has been marked by the 20th anniversary of the signing of the treaty of Good-Neighbourliness and Friendly Cooperation. It is being prolonged for another five years. The consistent implementation of this fundamental document, which reflects deep historical traditions of friendship and mutual understanding between the Russian and Chinese people, allowed us to take our relations to the next, breakthrough level,” Mr Xi said.

According to the Xinhua news agency, the two leaders also discussed topics such as the activities of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the BRICS group of nations, and the United Nations Security Council.

Both heads of state declared that they would meet in person in Beijing on the occasion of the Winter Olympic Games in February 2022, as another proof of cooperation between Russia and China in the field of sports.