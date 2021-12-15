Rule of law in Poland seriously endangered, EC says

Schinas told the parliament that the Commission has undertaken "steps" to ensure adherence to the rule of law in Poland, including procedures aimed at protecting the independence of Polish judges.

Julien Warnand/PAP/EPA

The European Commission (EC) believes the rule of law in Poland is under serious threat, the Commission’s vice-president told the European Parliament on Wednesday.

Margaritis Schinas said the Commission’s concerns included judicial independence, human rights, abortion and the discrimination of sexual minorities.

Schinas told the parliament that the Commission has undertaken “steps” to ensure adherence to the rule of law in Poland, including procedures aimed at protecting the independence of Polish judges.

The EC, he added, has also launched infringement procedures against Poland over the introduction of “LGBT-free zones” by some local governments.

Schinas said LGBT-free zones had no place in the EU and did not belong to its social model.

Commenting on Poland’s almost total ban on abortion, Schinas said all women in the EU were entitled to a high standard of healthcare, and stressed that healthcare also embraced reproductive and sexual health.

He added that the EC was ready to use its treaty powers to ensure the integrity and inviolability of EU laws.