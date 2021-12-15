Poland plays central role in strategic dimension of Eastern Partnership: PM

Poland plays a central role in the strategic dimension of the Eastern Partnership (EaP). We should be glad that the ties between the EaP countries and the European Union are becoming stronger, said Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Wednesday after the initiative’s summit in Brussels.

During the briefing, he stressed that EaP is a project aimed at bringing the countries of this part of Europe closer to the EU.

“What is happening behind the eastern part of the EU, behind the eastern flank of NATO and the EU, is of great importance to us,” the prime minister stressed. As he noted, over the past 10 years the attention of the Eastern Partnership countries has been redirected towards the west. Hence, according to Mateusz Morawiecki, Russia’s stance has become very aggressive recently.

“This is why we, in turn, should give a helping hand to the Eastern Partnership countries,” he said.

The Prime Minister added that it was not only about keeping the door to the EU open. In his opinion, the EU’s assistance, not only material, but also cultural, to the Eastern Partnership countries should be generous, otherwise Russia will dominate these countries.

The head of the Polish government pointed out that there were no representatives of Belarus at the summit, and that there was only a symbolic empty chair. Yet he expressed hope that “in the not so distant future” it will be taken by democratic representatives of Belarus.

PM Morawiecki recalled that the summit was held under the slogan of reforms and support after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic is not behind us yet, but we, Poland, have been thanked very much for our coordinating role and our open aid policy towards the countries of the Eastern Partnership,” the Polish PM stated.

“We should be glad that trade with the European Union is growing, that the ties between the Eastern Partnership countries, the EU and Poland are tightening and becoming stronger,” PM Morawiecki added.

“Poland will also be the OSCE chairman. Next year, we will do everything to care for peace and security in this part of the world, and also send appropriate signals to our partners from the EU and NATO, if we see such threats,” Mateusz Morawiecki concluded. On Thursday, the PM is due to attend the EU summit in Belgium’s capital city.

The Eastern Partnership was formed on the initiative of the EU and is aimed at tightening ties with six former republics of the Soviet Union: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine.