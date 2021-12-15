Majority of schools still functioning normally says ministry

Paweł Supernak/PAP

Most Polish school and kindergarten children are attending regular classes despite rising Covid infection rates, according to Poland’s Education Ministry.

On Wednesday morning, the health authorities reported 24,266 new confirmed coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours.

Later in the day, the Education Ministry said that 93.8 percent of kindergartens, 79.1 percent of primary schools and 84.4 percent of secondary schools were running normal lessons.

The ministry added that 14,475 pre-schools were operating normal attendance-based lessons on Wednesday with only 83 operating remotely and 877 using a hybrid system of education.

Among primary schools, 11,380 were functioning normally on Wednesday as were 6,539 secondary schools while 2,881 primary schools and 1,115 secondary schools were operating in hybrid mode, the ministry reported.

Children were learning from home in 127 primary schools and 104 secondary schools.

The ministry’s data came from education superintendents and were based on data from school and kindergarten directors.