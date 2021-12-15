Moscow oppositionist Navalny receives EU Sakharov Prize

Kremlin oppositionist Alexei Navalny, currently detained in a labour colony, was awarded the EU’s Sakharov Prize. Europe acknowledged his struggle for freedom and democracy in Russia.

Daria Navalnaya, the daughter of Alexei Navalny, accepted the prize on behalf of her father at a ceremony held at the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

Poisoned in August 2020 with a nerve agent, allegedly by FSB officers, Navalny is serving a 2.5-year sentence for parole violations he says are false. The EU has imposed sanctions on Russian officials following Mr Navalny’s poisoning and later imprisonment.

Moscow accuses the EU of interfering in its domestic affairs and denies any wrongdoing. Russia says Mr Navalny was not jailed for his political activities but for breaking the law. The oppositionist was sentenced due to the alleged parole violations and additional charges.

Established in 1988 by the European Parliament, the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought is presented for individuals or groups in recognition of their activity in the fields of human rights protection and freedom of thought.

Past winners of the award include South African president Nelson Mandela, Venezuela’s democratic opposition and Pakistani education activist Malala Yousafzai.