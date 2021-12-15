Pole taken hostage in attack on container ship – ministry

"Tonsberg" in the port of Zeebrugge (Belgium) in 2012.

Marc Ryckaert/Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported

Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that a Pole was among the crewmembers taken hostage during an attack on the container ship “Tonsberg” in the Gulf of Guinea.

The ministry has established contact with the diplomatic services of other countries as well as with the shipowner but, due to the delicate nature of the situation and for security reasons, it cannot provide any other information at the moment.