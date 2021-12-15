Pole among crew of container ship kidnapped by pirates in Gulf of Guinea

Pirates attacked a Liberian-flagged container ship in international waters in the Gulf of Guinea, taking six hostages. Among the abducted seamen is also a Polish citizen. A crisis team has been established at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs which is conducting all the talks necessary to solve the situation.

Poland’s radio station RMF first passed the news about the attack on the ship which took place on Monday.

The Danish frigate Esbern Snare, operating in the area, sent a helicopter to a container ship near Bioko Island in Equatorial Guinea on Monday to help sailors, the Reuters agency said.

The helicopter followed the pirate boat on which there were six hostages, but had to cease operations after reaching Nigerian territorial waters.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has established a crisis team that is in contact with the shipowner and the Danish side. The fact of conducting negotiations is also confirmed by the spokesman of Polish diplomacy.

Talks are also underway with the government of Nigeria and other states concerned, including Liberia, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Togo, Benin, Nigeria, Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea and Gabon, RMF FM reported.

According to the International Maritime Bureau (IMB), in 2020, out of 135 seamen kidnapped worldwide, 130 were abducted in the Gulf of Guinea.