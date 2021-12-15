Vast majority of Poles support nuclear technology: survey

According to a poll commissioned by the Ministry of Climate and Environment, the construction of nuclear power plants in Poland is supported by 74 percent of Poles. Just 20 percent of respondents are against while 6 percent have no opinion on the matter. Under Poland’s Energy Strategy 2040, six nuclear power plants are to be constructed as well as a number of smaller reactors for local purposes.

Central bank wants to support gov’t in building nuclear power plants

see more

Compared to the 2020 figures, the survey showed that there has been a 11 percentage point increase in support for this type of investment.

The majority of respondents (58 percent) said they would have no objections to a nuclear power plant (NPP) being built in the immediate vicinity of their place of residence, while 39 percent were opposed to it.

As pointed out by the ministry, 78 percent of Poles believe that NPPs are a good way to fight climate change and 82 percent consider them as a measure to increase the country’s energy security.

In October, officials from Poland, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Croatia, Finland, France, Hungary, Romania and Slovenia appealed on the development of nuclear energy in Europe in a paper published by the French “Le Figaro” daily and other European newspapers.

As pointed out by the Polish President Andrzej Duda earlier this year, “we are very serious about building nuclear power plants in Poland in order to protect the environment and to prevent climate destruction from proceeding.”

Earlier this month, Polish fuel giant PKN Orlen signed an investment agreement with Synthos Green Energy, a company cooperating in a strategic partnership with GE Hitachi, which will result in the establishment of a special purpose entity for the development of nuclear technology in Poland and the construction of small nuclear and microreactors.

Under Poland’s Energy Strategy 2040, the country plans to construct six nuclear power plants. The first reactor should begin operation in 2033, generating some 1-1.6 GW of power. Subsequent reactors would be constructed every two to three years.

Meanwhile, five EU member states – Austria, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg and Portugal, formed an anti-nuclear alliance during the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) held between October 31 and November 13 in Glasgow, Scotland.