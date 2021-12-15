Business researcher, TVP World contributor passes away

Marek Bańczyk, the CEO of Cityglobe Inc., a global business researcher and strategist and former Visiting Scholar at Columbia University in New York has passed away. He was also a contributor to TVP World and Poland IN.

On his company’s website, he was presented as “a visionary entrepreneur, market innovator.”







We present the most interesting articles he wrote for TVP World’s website: one about the beginning of the term of Joe Biden as the President of the US, and the second about 4EN – the “Eastern European Engineering Enterprise Network”.





He was also a contributing author to Globalization and World Cities (GaWC), held a high panel seat with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (Paris, 2006) the United Nations (2008 Geneva, 2012 Doha) and the World Economic Forum (2017).