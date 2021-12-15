EU should condemn the instrumental use of migrants by Belarus: Italian PM

On Wednesday the Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said that his government expects that the “instrumental use of migrants by the Belarusian regime” to be unequivocally condemned at the European Union summit.

Polish, Italian PMs discuss security and energy issues

“It was a long and good conversation on issues related to security, energy system and European unity in the face of threats from the East,” Prime…

see more

“In regards to foreign policy, we expect the European Council to speak out unequivocally against the instrumental use of migrants by the Belarusian regime,” the Italian PM emphasised.

He added that the deliberate use of migrants for political purposes is unacceptable.

In this regard, the Italian head of government quoted a statement from his Polish counterpart. He stressed that “as the Polish Prime Minister said during his recent visit to Rome, there was a European response; it was targeted and specific”.

The Italian Prime Minister’s statement comes a month after Italian media commented on the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border, criticising the European Union for its lack of strategy in the conflict with the Alyaksandr Lukashenka regime.

At that time “La Repubblica”, the second-largest Italian left-wing daily, wrote that human rights were being violated on both sides of the Polish-Belarusian border.