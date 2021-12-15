Poland records foreign trade surplus after October – stats office

Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland’s foreign trade surplus totalled EUR 1.0 billion at the end of October, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) announced on Wednesday.

Exports in January-October grew by 18.5 percent year on year to EUR 232.5 billion. Imports increased by 23.3 percent year on year to EUR 231.5 billion.

Expressed in US dollars, the trade surplus after October stood at USD 1.3 billion.