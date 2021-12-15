Rock Rachon: Unfair practises by EU top officials and EPP MEPs

The recent corruption and influence peddling scandal in the European People’s Party (EPP) still cannot find its place in the headlines of the European media or the main political agenda of those ruling the EU. However, the magnitude of the matter is so immense that even the European Parliament (EP), dominated by the EPP, cannot ignore it.

‘State within a state’ functions in EU: Jean Quatremer for Rock Rachon

“What I am showing is the existence of something that could be called an ‘EPP state’ within the European Union,” Jean Quatremer, the author of the…

see more

The French daily “Libération” in a series of articles from a journalistic investigation revealed recently that trading in influence and other unfair practises allegedly perpetrated by judges of the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), officials from the European Commission (EC) and politicians from the European People’s Party (EPP).

Klaus-Heiner Lehne, the head of the European Court of Auditors, accused by the daily of embezzling public funds. was questioned on the matter by the European Parliament Committee on Budgets. During his speech, he accused the newspaper of false-interpreting the applicable rules and acting based on unproven evidence.

“The question is the credibility of these European institutions,” Balázs Hidvéghi, a Hungarian MEP, who was Rock Rachon’s first guest, said, commenting on the matter.

He also stressed that the scandal was not brought up by any conservative governments such as Polish and Hungarian, that get no sympathy from the EU, but by a radically left-wing French newspaper.

The programme’s second guest was Dr Gunnar Beck, German MEP and academic.

“If these allegations of the misuse of EU funds by some members of the Court of the Auditors are proven, then, obviously, these matters would have to be taken seriously,” he pointed out.

Kosma Złotowski, Polish MEP, journalist and Rock Rachon’s third guest, emphasised that those high EU officials accused of various unfair practises were originally elected by the ruling majority of the EP – the EPP and Socialists, and that those two parties are to blame.

The programme’s final guest was Matthew Tyrmand – a Polish-American economist, publicist and social activist writing for “Do Rzeczy” and “Wprost” weeklies.