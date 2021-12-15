Majority of Poles support building of nuclear power plants in Poland

A poll commissioned by the Ministry of Climate and Environment shows that the construction of nuclear power plants (NPP) in Poland is supported by 74 percent of Poles.

In response to the question “If you were asked to take an unequivocal position on the construction of such power plants (nuclear-PAP) in our country, would you be for or against?” – 74 percent of respondents said “for / rather for”; 20 percent “against / rather against”; and 6 percent replied “hard to say”.

The survey shows that, compared to the 2020 figures, there is an 11 percentage points (pps) increase in support for this type of investment.

The majority of respondents (58 percent) said they would have no objections to an NPP being built in the immediate vicinity of their place of residence, an increase of 12 pps comparing to the 2020 survey, while 39 percent were opposed to having an NPP sited close to their home.

The ministry said that 78 percent (8 pps more than in 2020) believe that “building an NPP – which is a low-emission source of energy generation – is a good way to fight climate change,” and 17 percent answered “no / rather not”.

“Eighty-two percent of respondents were of the opinion that the construction of a nuclear power plant in Poland is a good way to increase the country’s energy security,” the ministry reported. Fourteen percent did not believe it offers a good solution.

The nationwide survey commissioned by the Ministry of Climate and Environment was carried out by the Danae company in November 2021, using the CATI method on a representative group of 2,148 Poles aged 15-75.