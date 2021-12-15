29 illegal attempts to cross PL-BY border, four migrants rescued

“In the last 24 hours i.e. on December 14, 29 people tried to cross the border. Around midnight, a group of 40 aggressive people tried to force the border near the Border Guard post in Czeremcha. Foreigners threw stones at officers and soldiers of Polish services. People were arrested, they were citizens of Iraq and Syria,” the Border Guard announced on social media.

Belarusian services openly help migrants to force the border

Moreover, Four migrants who managed to cross the Polish border illegally, got stuck on Tuesday night in a swamp. The foreigners were citizens of Syria and Iraq. They were rescued by the joint efforts of the Border Guard and soldiers of the Territorial Defence Forces, who conducted a rescue operation in difficult terrain for several hours. The migrants were found, thanks to the use of a drone. Two people were taken to hospital.

Due to the low temperatures and hypothermia, the rescue operation was a fight for the health and lives of the migrants. Three men and one woman were pulled out of the swamp. The migrants were cold, but in a stable condition, the spokesman of the Territorial Defence Forces, Colonel Marek Pietrzak said.

This year, the Border Guard recorded over 40,000 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border. Since the beginning of December there have been 838 attempts, around 8,900 in November and as many as 17,400 in October.

For three months, from December 1 to March 1, a ban on stay in the strip encompassing 183 localities in the Podlaskie and Lubelskie provinces in the border zone with Belarus was introduced. The inhabitants and emergency services are excluded from this ban. Previously, a state of emergency was in force in the same area.

By the middle of next year, a barrier equipped with motion sensors as well as day and night cameras is to be erected on the 180-kilometre section of the border.