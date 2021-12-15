Poland’s coronavirus deaths hit record-high at 669

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 24,266 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 669 deaths over the past 24 hours to Wednesday morning, a record high number this autumn, against 17,460 cases reported on Tuesday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 24,275 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 24,542 recorded the day prior, including 2,114 patients on ventilators, against a total of 2,852 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 546,785 people are under quarantine. So far 3,344,222 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 44,616,673 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, with 20,730,782 people having been fully vaccinated, of whom 4,981,409 have also had a booster jab, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.