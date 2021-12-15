Verification of workers’ Covid certificates likely to start in January

Wojciech Olkuśnik/PAP

A bill enabling employers to verify worker’s Covid vaccination status was tabled at the Polish parliament on Tuesday and the realistic timescale for it to come into force is early January, the government spokesman said on Wednesday.

Speaking on the private Radio Zet, Piotr Mueller said: “That bill was submitted yesterday and I hope that this week it will be voted on, then the Senate, so I hope the beginning of January is the realistic date.”

Asked what would happen if a worker does not show a Covid certificate, Mueller said the employee would have the opportunity to take a test.

“If they are vaccinated, the employer will not be able to oblige them to take a test, but if they are not vaccinated, they do not show vaccination information, they may be obliged by the employer to show an up-to-date test that can be refunded by the state, if the employer wishes,” Mueller explained.

The spokesman downplayed a dispute in the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party over certificate verification and added, “I don’t expect there will be any problem in adopting that bill.”

In mid-November, PiS MPs Czeslaw Hoc and Pawel Rychlik presented the provisions of the bill enabling employer verification of staff’s vaccination status. On Tuesday, Hoc told journalists the bill would be discussed at the current Sejm (lower house) sitting, adding that he had been promised the bill would be processed.