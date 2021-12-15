COVID-19: 24,266 new infections in Poland, active cases increasing

The Health Ministry announced 24,266 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 3,881,349 including 447,413 still active. The number of active cases increased from 434,727 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 669 new fatalities – 173 from COVID-19 alone and 496 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 89,714.

Photo: TVP World

According to the ministry, 546,785 people are quarantined and 3,344,222 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 447,413 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Wednesday a total of 44,616,673 vaccine doses have been administered and 20,730,782 people have been fully vaccinated.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 2,114 out of 2,852 available.

Photo: TVP World

As of Wednesday morning, as many as 271,814,947 coronavirus cases, 5,339,188 deaths and 244,419,262 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 51,136,442, India has the second most with 34,710,630 cases and Brazil third with 22,195,775.