Congress raises US federal debt limit to USD 31.4 trillion

On Tuesday the US Congress approved raising the federal government’s debt limit by USD 2.5 trillion, to about USD 31.4 trillion. President Joe Biden is expected to sign the bill and avert an unprecedented default.

The passage follows a months-long standoff between Democrats and Republicans, with the latter seeking to force Joe Biden’s party to raise the debt limit on its own from the current USD 28.9 trillion level.

A deal last week between Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and his Republican counterpart, Mitch McConnell, set the stage for Tuesday’s vote, bypassing normal Senate rules requiring at least 60 of the chamber’s 100 members to agree to this kind of legislation. The Senate passed the bill earlier on Tuesday in a partisan 50-49 vote.

The Democratic-led House of Representatives approved the bill in a 221-209 vote.





Mr Schumer said the increase would cover the government’s needs into 2023, through the November 8 midterm elections that will determine which party will control Congress.

In the House, Republican Representative Jodey Arrington told the chamber’s Rules Committee he was disappointed that Mr McConnell had agreed to the deal. The country’s debt level was at its highest since WWII and “we are not in a war,” the representative said.

The committee’s chairman, Democrat Jim McGovern, responded: “I do not normally have many nice things to say about Mitch McConnell, but I do think he understands that … not to allow this to go forward, it would be ruinous to our economy”. The committee then voted 9-4 to move the legislation to the House floor.

Republicans, who oppose the debt ceiling increase and control half of the Senate’s 100 seats, have tried to link the vote to President’s USD 1.75 trillion “Build Back Better” bill to bolster the social safety net and fight climate change.

“Every Senate Democrat is going to vote along party lines to raise our nation’s debt limit by trillions of dollars,” the Republican Senate Majority Leader said in a speech before the vote. “If they jam through another reckless taxing and spending spree, this massive debt increase will just be the beginning”.

In turn the Senate Majority Leader responded that “this is about paying debt accumulated by both parties, so I am pleased Republicans and Democrats came together to facilitate a process that has made addressing the debt ceiling possible”.

It remains unclear if congressional Democrats will be able to pass Joe Biden’s USD 1.75 trillion bill to bolster the social safety net and fight climate change by Christmas. Deep disagreements within the party on the size and scope of the package have stalled that effort.