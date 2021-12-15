COVID-19: New restrictions in Poland come into force

On Wednesday, new restrictions passed by the Council of Ministers came into force in Poland in response to the state of the pandemic. The restrictions will limit inter alia the number of people, from 50 to 30 percent, in restaurants, bars, hotels, cinemas, theaters and sports facilities.

he newly introduced regulation enables the extension of most of the current restrictions, orders and bans until January 31, 2022. The following will also be introduced:

– An additional condition for being exempt from the compulsory quarantine obligation when living or running a shared household with a person diagnosed with COVID-19. The condition is to obtain a negative COVID-19 test result, performed after the diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2 virus infection in the person with whom you live.

– Limiting the number of people – from 50 percent to 30 percent – in, inter alia, restaurants, hotels, bars, cinemas, theaters, sports and religious facilities. Vaccinated people do not count towards the limit if COVID-19 certificates are verified.

– In the case of catering establishments, the distance between the tables must be at least 1.5 metres, unless there is a partition at least one metre high between the tables, measured from the surface of the table. The limit does not include people vaccinated against COVID-19.

– The obligation to ensure that viewers or listeners do not consume drinks and meals, e.g. in cinemas, film clubs.

– An order to test people arriving in Poland from outside the Schengen area for COVID-19, not earlier than 24 hours before crossing the border. A person who does not show a negative test result will have to undergo a compulsory quarantine after crossing the Polish border.

– A ban on discos and nightclubs or activities that consist of providing space for dancing indoors or in other closed spaces, with the exception of sports dance clubs.

– However, the regulation will be for clubs and discos open on New Year’s Eve.

The regulation also indicates that it is up to a person who intends to use a service or attend an event to decide whether or not he or she wants to exercise the right to enter even if the limit is reached, provided they are vaccinated against COVID-19.