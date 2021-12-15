Vast majority of Russians do not rule out war with Ukraine: survey

According to a survey published on Tuesday by the Levada Analytical Centre – a Russian non-governmental research organisation, more than 75 percent of Russians do not rule out the possibility that tensions in eastern Ukraine could lead to a war with Russia. Half of the respondents blame NATO for aggravating the situation.

When asked if the tensions in eastern Ukraine would turn into a Russian-Ukrainian war, 36 percent of respondents said it was “quite likely” and 38 percent “a little likely.” Such a scenario was completely ruled out by 15 percent, while 3 percent declared it inevitable.

Half of the survey’s participants assessed that responsibility for the aggravation of the situation in eastern Ukraine lies with the US and other NATO countries. Approximately 16 percent said Ukraine was to blame. Only 4 percent of respondents considered Russia guilty.

While the West accuses Russia of gathering troops on the border with Ukraine, Moscow accuses the Ukrainian authorities of “provocative actions” on the border in Donbas. It separates Ukrainian troops from the forces of Russia-backed separatists who control parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts in eastern Ukraine.

The survey was conducted between November 25 and December 1.