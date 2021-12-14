COVID-19: Omicron most likely all over the world, WHO head says

No current strain of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus has spread as quickly as Omicron, World Health Organisation (WHO) Secretary General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday. In his opinion, this variant has already reached all countries in the world.

“So far, 77 countries have reported contamination with Omicron, but the reality is that this variant could probably be found in most countries of the world, even though it has not yet been detected there. Omicron is spreading at a rate that we have not seen with any other variant,” he told an online press conference in Geneva.

However, Mr Tedros stressed that, according to new evidence, there was only a slight decrease in the effectiveness of vaccines against severe COVID-19 symptoms and deaths caused by Omicron. There has also been a slight decline in vaccine prevention of mild disease symptoms or infections, according to the WHO head.

“Omicron has prompted some countries to introduce adult-wide booster programs, even if we lack evidence that the third dose produces greater protection against this variant,” said Mr Tedros.

The head of the WHO expressed concern that such programmes would lead to the stockpiling of vaccines, as has already happened this year, and increase inequality in access to them.

Yet, he stated that WHO is not against booster doses, as their administration to people from high-risk groups may save more lives than giving basic jabs to those of low-risk of the COVID-19 infection.

The head of the WHO also appealed not to underestimate the Omicron strain, although there is no evidence that it is more dangerous than the currently dominant Delta variant in the world.

He also warned that vaccines alone would not prevent any country from recovering from the epidemic crisis and called for the continued use of all existing anti-covid tools, such as wearing face masks, regular indoor ventilation and respecting social distance.