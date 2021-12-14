COVID-19: Slovakia eases sanitary restrictions

The government in Slovakia has decided to ease some COVID-19 sanitary restrictions. The changes will take effect on Friday and will enable, among other things, holiday family gatherings.

From Friday, the ban on leaving the house will apply only to night hours, between 8:00 pm and 5:00 am the following day. Exceptions will still apply, such as traveling to work or going out with the dog. The change to the ban on going out, which now applies during the day, means that family gatherings will be possible during Christmas. Only vaccinated and convalescent people will still be able to attend church services.

According to the announcement, from Friday, museums, galleries, libraries, ski lifts and some services, such as beauty salons, will open to the vaccinated and convalescent in Slovakia. Hotels and guesthouses will open on December 25.

Unvaccinated people will still only have access to basic stores. They will have to show a current negative coronavirus test result on long-distance trains and buses.