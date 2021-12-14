More than 50 dead, many wounded in tanker explosion in Haiti

More than 50 people died in the explosion of a tanker in Haiti’s second-largest city, Cap-Haitien that occurred on Tuesday. Authorities reported that many people were injured as well.

The truck flipped over as it was seeking to avoid running over a motorcycle, an official told local media, adding that residents initially scrambled to collect fuel from the accident – likely in response to a spate of severe fuel shortages. Then, the tank exploded, burning the bodies of those who died on the spot and making them, for now, unidentifiable.

The blast also damaged the fronts of houses and shops in the street and charred motorbikes and cars.

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry on Tuesday traveled to the country’s second-largest city Cap-Haitien to meet with victims of a fuel truck explosion. The PM also announced a three-day national mourning.

“I will take this opportunity to express my solidarity with the grieving families,” he wrote on Twitter.

He said two campaign hospitals were being set up to attend to the injured, and that three days of mourning had been declared.

United Nations children’s agency UNICEF said it was working with the government to send six emergency medical kits to Cap-Haitien’s two hospitals to help with the treatment of burns.

“The situation is critical because there are already about 50 dead bodies,” Cap-Haitien Mayor Yvrose Pierre told Reuters. “We need human resources, and also material resources, namely serum, gauze, and anything that can be used in case of serious burns.”

A coalition of gangs blockaded fuel terminals for nearly a month starting in October, leading to widespread shortages of gasoline and diesel that forced many businesses to close. Fuel deliveries resumed last month.

Gangs have grown more powerful since the July assassination of President Jovenel Moise, which created a political vacuum, enabling criminal groups to expand their territory.