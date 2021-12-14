Poland to allow clubs and discos to open on New Year’s Eve

pixabay.com

Clubs and discotheques will be open on New Year’s Eve so that Poles can celebrate the occasion, however, they will have to follow new sanitary rules, a health ministry spokesman has told PAP.

On December 7, the Polish government announced that a set of further restrictions would be launched on December 15 in order to respond to the latest wave of the Covid pandemic and the risk of an appearance of the Omicron variant.

Wojciech Andrusiewicz said at the time that night clubs and discotheques would remain closed at least until January 31, 2022.

But on Tuesday he said that the regulation on Covid-related restrictions, published earlier in the day, would be amended so that the arrival of the New Year could be celebrated in a sanitary regime, with attendance caps set at 100 people.

According to the regulation, from December 15, attendance caps in restaurants, hotels, cinemas, theatres and churches will be lowered to 30 percent from the current 50 percent.

The limits will not apply to vaccinated people.