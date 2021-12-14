Polish Presidential couple receive Bethlehem Light of Peace

President Andrzej Duda and his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda received the Bethlehem Light of Peace from scouts on Tuesday. “Thank you for this gift that gives strength, warmth and hope,” said the head of the Polish state during the ceremony at the Presidential Palace.

Breaking the ice: Christmas sculptures of all shapes and sizes

see more

“The Bethlehem Light of Peace brings hope to nations, states, families, all those who suffer and need what is symbolised by fire: safety, warmth, shelter,” said the president.

First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda emphasised that the Bethlehem Light of Peace goes not only to institutions, but also to the most needy. She thanked the scouts for their daily activities and helping the needy.

The head of the Polish Scouting Association (ZHP), Grzegorz Woźniak, on behalf of all scout organisations operating in Poland, wished the presidential couple a happy Christmas, as well as good and wise decisions in the upcoming 2022. “With the light of Bethlehem it is happier, warmer and nicer,” he said.

The handing over of the Bethlehem Light of Peace was initiated in 1986 by Austrian scouts who brought the flame from the Nativity Grotto in Bethlehem to the Vienna Cathedral. From there, thanks to the scouts, the flame goes to almost all European countries. Polish scouts have been participating in the great relay of the light of peace since 1991.