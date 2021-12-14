Poland blocking plans for EU legislative priorities for 2022 – EU sources

According to PAP's EU sources, Andrzej Sadoś (pictured), the Permanent Representative of Poland to the European Union, said at the meeting that Poland cannot support the joint declarations of the European Council, the European Commission and the European Parliament, on the EU's legislative priorities for 2022 in its present shape.

Stephanie Lecocq/PAP/EPA

Poland has blocked planning of the EU’s legislative priorities for the upcoming year because of the lack of approval for the country’s National Recovery Plan (KPO) by the European Commission, EU sources have told PAP.

The legislative priorities were discussed at a General Affairs Council meeting in Brussels on Tuesday.

Poland argued that it, specifically, cannot agree with wording that opens the possibility for EU institutions to apply measures against a particular member state by using, as justification, the alleged protection of the rule of law, said the EU source.

It was said that the Polish diplomat also referred to the actions of the European Commission, aimed at blocking approval of a post-pandemic recovery plan for Poland, as something that would affect Poland and its citizens.