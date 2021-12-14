Poland blocks EU’s legislative roadmap for 2022: report

Poland blocked the plan by the European Union’s legislative priorities for 2022 on Tuesday in Brussels. According to the Polish Press Agency’s (PAP) EU sources, the reason is the lack of approval from the National Reconstruction Plan (KPO) by the European Commission.

“The Permanent Representative of Poland to the EU, Andrzej Sadoś, said at the meeting that Poland cannot support the joint declaration on the EU’s legislative priorities for next year in its present shape. Poland argued that it particularly cannot agree to the provision that opens the possibility of EU institutions applying measures against a particular Member State, with the justification being the alleged protection of the rule of law,” the EU source said.

The Polish diplomat supposedly pointed out the actions of the European Commission aimed at blocking Poland funds under the Polish KPO, which has no justification and no legal basis, which affects Poland and Polish citizens. Poland has been waiting for the EC’s opinion as regards the plan since July, as the positive evaluation is essential for giving green light for the funds to be transferred to the country.

Mr Sadoś also supposedly said that the use of “all available instruments” could be used by EU institutions and Member States to apply unacceptable political pressure on other Union’s countries.

The issue of legislative planning priorities was discussed at the General Affairs Council meeting. It is a joint declaration by the European Council, the European Commission and the European Parliament, on future legislative action.

Poland made a declaration that it agrees with the goal of defending the rule of law and defending and strengthening democracy in the EU, as well as protecting European values. However, in line with its long-standing position, it stresses that any instrument that is to strengthen the EU’s rule of law must be based on the provisions of the Treaties and must be used in accordance with Union’s law. The statement also stipulated that the rule of law should not be used to exercise political pressure.