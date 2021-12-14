Poland’s GDP will grow by 4.5 percent in 2022, IMF says

According to the IMF, the Polish economy will grow by 4.5 percent in 2022, but added that Poland should resolve its disputes with the EU and improve public investment efficiency.

The Polish government should refrain from an expansionary fiscal policy, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a report following consultations with Polish authorities.

“As fiscal policies transition past the pandemic in 2022, the authorities should avoid an expansionary fiscal stance in the context of overheating risks,” IMF said.

According to the IMF, Next Generation EU grants should deliver a significant boost to Poland’s public investment “underscoring the importance of resolving outstanding disputes with the EU and improving public investment efficiency.”

The European Commission (EC) has not yet endorsed the Polish Recovery Plan under which the EU’s multi-billion post-pandemic money will be distributed to the country, citing concerns over the state of the rule of law in Poland.

Commenting on the government’s latest economic reform package, the Polish Deal, IMF said it will cost about 1 percent of Poland’s GDP.

The Polish government has also introduced an ‘inflation shield,’ which will translate into lower prices of electricity, gas and petroleum fuels, to protect society against inflation reaching 8 percent.

However, the IMF said that “while tax reductions can provide some relief, they are inefficient and should be temporary, lest they mount in cost and come to be seen as a substitute for broader policy adjustments to address inflation.”

“Energy poverty risks are better addressed through targeted instruments such as the vouchers,” IMF advised.

IMF also proposed a reduction in the budget deficit over the medium term which “would help prepare for future fiscal challenges”.

“Driven mainly by the reduction in pandemic-related fiscal support, the general government fiscal deficit is projected to decline from 7.1 percent of GDP in 2020 to 2.9 percent of GDP in 2021,” the IMF said, forecasting the general government gross debt level at 56 percent of the country’s GDP.

IMF praised the National Bank of Poland’s recent policy change towards raising interest rates. “The National Bank of Poland (NBP) should continue to tighten monetary policies to drive inflation back to the target,” IMF said.

“After averaging 5.6 percent in 2022, inflation is projected to return close to the target by the end of 2023,” it added.