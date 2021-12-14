EC proposes changes to the Schengen Borders Code

The European Commission on Tuesday proposed a number of changes to the Schengen Borders Code to ensure the free movement of people within the EU during times of crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the instrumentalisation of migrants.

“The 2015 migration crisis, the wave of terrorist attacks on European soil and the global COVID-19 pandemic put the Schengen area to the test. It is our duty to support the governance of the Schengen area and to equip Member States with instruments to ensure a swift, coordinated and European response to crisis situations, including cases of instrumentalisation of migrants. Today’s proposals will strengthen this ‘crown jewel’ which so clearly symbolises our European way of life,” declared European Commission deputy head Margaritis Schinas.

In turn, the EU Commissioner for Internal Affairs, Ylva Johansson, pointed out that the pandemic showed very clearly how crucial the Schengen area is for European economies and societies.

“With our proposals today, we will ensure that border controls are only introduced as a last resort, based on a joint assessment, and only for as long as necessary. We are giving Member States the tools to face the challenges they face. We also provide joint management of the external borders, including when migrants are exploited for political purposes,” said Ms Johansson.

The proposed amendments enable the EU Council to swiftly adopt binding temporary external travel restrictions in the event of a threat to public health. This is to ensure the uniform application of the restrictions. The new regulations would also allow the introduction, by decision of the EU Council, of controls at the internal borders of most Member States in the event of a common threat.

At the same time, in order to ensure that border controls will only be used as a last resort, the European Commission proposes that each Member State deciding to reintroduce them should assess the appropriateness of this step and its impact on the free movement of people. In addition, a Member State considering extending an inspection due to a foreseeable threat should first assess whether alternative measures, such as targeted police checks, would be more appropriate. Where internal controls have been in use for 18 months, the EC will issue an opinion on their proportionality and necessity.

In all cases, temporary border controls should not exceed a total period of two years, unless “special circumstances” occur.

The revised Schengen rules would introduce new measures that Member States can take for the effective management of the EU’s external borders when migrants are instrumentalised for political purposes. They include, among others, reducing the number of border crossings and intensifying border protection.

In addition, the EC is proposing additional measures under EU asylum and return rules to extend the registration deadline for asylum applications to four weeks and to process all applications for international protection at the border, except in cases requiring medical intervention.

For the changes to come into force, they must be approved by the European Parliament and the EU Council.