Industrial production grows by over 10 pct in October – Eurostat

Poland’s industrial output, adjusted for working days, rose in October by 10.2 percent year on year, the EU’s statistical office reported on Tuesday.

In September, Poland’s industrial production increased by 8.7 percent year on year, Eurostat added.

According to the Central Statistical Office (GUS), Poland’s manufacturing rose by 7.8 percent year on year in October 2021. Month on month, industrial output increased by 2.3 percent.

October’s industrial output in eurozone countries rose by 3.3 percent year on year and by 1.1 percent month on month.