Breathtaking album of aerial photography reveals Poland at its ‘best and most beautiful’

A pair of award-winning photographers have released Poland’s first photo album to document the country entirely from above.

Entitled ‘Poland from the Sky’, the English-Polish photobook features 150 unique bird’s-eye-view photographs captured by Maciej Margas and Aleksandra Łogusz , who are title holders of Grand Press Photo and International Photography Awards.

In order to capture the unique images, Margas and Łogusz spent several months and dozens of hours flying over Poland in various small planes and helicopters seeking out the most important, beautiful and interesting places, with total work on the project lasting three years.

The couple travelled the entire length and breadth of the country to capture the incredible images.Maciej Margas and Aleksandra Łogusz

‘Poland from the Sky’ marks and extension of the couple’s third album ‘Poland on Air’, released in 2018 in which they documented Poland’s twelve largest cities from the air.

Knowing there were plenty of other fascinating locations around Poland, the couple set about collecting photographs from other regions of Poland to produce their largest album and Poland’s first to so comprehensively document the country from above.

Margas said: “In Autumn we were able to capture the Polish capital in a sea of fog. Looking at the history of Warsaw, this photo is quite symbolic – the city was nearly completely destroyed in World War II, but thanks to the people of Warsaw, it was rebuilt and has risen like the phoenix from the ashes.”Maciej Margas and Aleksandra Łogusz

Speaking about creating an album of aerial photographs of Poland, Maciej Margas said: “I felt a sense of duty, a sense of mission, a feeling that somebody needs to do this.”

Aleksandra Łogusz added: “Over many, many months of work, photography sessions from planes, helicopter, drones above the whole country, we created a documentary piece the likes of which has not existed before now.

“Simply, it will contain everything that is the best and most beautiful in Poland.”

Included in the collection is Błędowska Desert, the largest desert in Europe.Maciej Margas and Aleksandra Łogusz

Margas told TFN: “My highlight during this project was photographing Lower Silesia.

“There were so many sites to capture, every 15 minutes a castle, or the Karkonosze mountains, volcanic areas or something else of interest.

“It was my first time in Lower Silesia and I had to return 4 or 5 times to capture everything I wanted.”

The couple also run the ‘Poland on Air’ YouTube channel, and have previously produced aerial photography albums of Warsaw and Silesia, with their album ‘Warsaw on Air’ presented t Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton on their visit to Poland in 2017.

The couple’s future plans include publishing an updated version of their Warsaw photobook, alongside others.

Margas told TFN: “So much has changed in Warsaw since the last photo album we did and we would really like to update that.

“And also, we would like to create photo books for other Polish regions, such as Mazuria. This will all depend on funding and cooperation with regions, but we hope we can do it.”

The photo album is accompanied by some specially composed music by composer Wojciech HarasimowiczMaciej Margas and Aleksandra Łogusz

Twenty-six of the album’s images are now on displayed in 100x70cm format on the 35th floor of the Warsaw Trade Tower until the 20th of December where visitors will also get the opportunity to meet and speak to the photographers.