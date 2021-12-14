Polish deficit to reach 2.8 pct in 2022, according to draft budget

Polish MPs have started the second reading of the government’s new budget bill that puts the deficit at 2.8 percent of GDP in 2022.

The draft budget for 2022 assumes that next year state budget revenues will amount to PLN 481.4 billion (EUR 103.7 billion) while expenditures will come to PLN 512.4 billion (EUR 110 billion).

Therefore, the deficit is forecast to come in at PLN 30.9 billion (EUR 6.6 billion) in 2022, while after 10 months of this year the Polish budget recorded a surplus of PLN 51.9 billion (EUR 11.2 billion).

The Polish finance ministry has also based the budget bill on GDP growth of 4.6 percent next year, and that the inflation rate should ease to 3.3 percent from the 7.7 percent seen in November this year.

There were around 600 amendments filed during the proceedings of the parliamentary finance committee. The final vote on the draft budget in the lower house of parliament is expected on January 26 and 27.