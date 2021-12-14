Ukraine allows foreign forces to join 2022 military drills

On Tuesday the Ukrainian parliament approved a draft law that allows foreign troops to take part in the 2022 military exercises on the territory of Ukraine.

The draft law was submitted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the bill Ukraine plans to hold 10 large military exercises next year.

Ukraine, which is not a member of NATO, has stepped up military cooperation with Western countries amid an increase in hostile activity by Russia and its proxies, this raised the risk of open war between the two neighbouring countries.

Kyiv accuses Moscow of deploying some 90,000 troops along their border. Moscow says its moves are purely defensive and that it has the right to move forces around its own territory as it sees fit.



Ukraine’s deputy Defence Minister Anatoliy Petrenko told parliament before the vote that 21,000 Ukrainians and 11,500 military personnel from Britain, Poland, Romania, the United States and other countries would participate in the exercises.

“Conducting multinational exercises on the territory will help to strengthen national defence capabilities and support political and diplomatic efforts to maintain stability in the region,” the head of the Defence Ministry said.