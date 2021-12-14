US, Finnish presidents discuss eastern affairs

The US President Joe Biden held a telephone conversation with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö on Monday. The talks concerned the movements of Russian troops around Ukraine and Finland’s decision to purchase the F-35 aircraft.

“They [the presidents] discussed their shared concerns about Russia’s destabilising military buildup along Ukraine’s border and the importance of transatlantic efforts to de-escalate the situation,” the White House reported.

“President Biden welcomed Finland’s selection of the F-35 for its next fighter jet, noting this procurement would provide a strong foundation for even closer bilateral defence ties for years to come,” it added.

The president of Finland reportedly expressed his gratitude to Joe Biden for the open-door policy towards Finland, which is not a NATO member.

On Tuesday, Sauli Niinistö is to hold a talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The talks in Moscow will also be conducted by Karen Donfried, the US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs.