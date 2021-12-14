EU imposes sanctions on Russian mercenary group

The European Union imposed sanctions on a Russian private military contractor named Wagner Group on Monday, accusing the group of clandestine operations on the Kremlin’s behalf. The EU also added eight individuals and three other energy companies in Syria to the sanctions list.

“The Wagner Group has recruited, trained and sent private military operatives to conflict zones around the world to fuel violence, loot natural resources and intimidate civilians in violation of international law, including international human rights law,” the EU said in its official journal.

Moreover, according to the journal “the individuals listed by the EU are involved in serious human rights abuses, including torture and extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions and killings, or in destabilising activities in some of the countries they operate in, including Libya, Syria, Ukraine (Donbas) and the Central African Republic”.

“The aim of today’s decision is to curtail the subversive activities of the Wagner Group. It signals the EU’s strong determination to stand up for its interests and values in its neighbourhood and beyond, and to take tangible action against those threatening international peace and security, and breaching international law,” the journal added.

President Vladimir Putin said that private military contractors have the right to work and pursue their interests anywhere in the world as long as they do not break Russian law. He added that the Wagner Group did not represent the Russian state nor was it paid by it.

“The listed individuals and entities will now be subject to an asset freeze in the EU. In addition, listed individuals will be subject to a travel ban to the EU. Moreover, persons and entities in the EU will be prohibited from making funds available, either directly or indirectly, to those listed,” the EU journal stated.