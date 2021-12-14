Poland reports 17,460 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 537 deaths

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 17,460 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 537 deaths over the past 24 hours to Tuesday morning, against 11,379 cases reported on Monday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 24,542 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 24,051 recorded the day prior, including 2,132 patients on ventilators, against a total of 2,845 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 595,398 people are under quarantine. So far 3,333,313 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 44,404,322 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, with 20,707,123 people having been fully vaccinated, of whom 4,808,435 have also had a booster jab, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.